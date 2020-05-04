Liberal Parents Boycott Daughter's Wedding Over Conservative Fiancé

Image Credits: @tracyboettcher/Tik Tok.

A Texas woman has asked the internet for help after her liberal parents refused to participate in her wedding because her fiancé is a conservative.

In a heartbreaking clip posted on Tik Tok, a Texas woman named Tracy Boettcher explained that her parents won’t take part in her upcoming wedding over her husband-to-be’s conservative views, and is seeking for somebody to walk to her down the aisle.

“My parents hate my fiancé because he’s a conservative,” Boettcher says. “And they’re liberal, and they refuse to go to our wedding and they gave me an ultimatum of choosing between him or them.”

“So I chose myself in that I chose what would make me happiest in the long-run, and my mother told me I wasn’t capable of being loved or being in a relationship because I was assaulted when I was 17.”

“So I chose my fiancé. And I’ll be walking myself down the aisle in December, so if anyone has a dad that would like to walk me down the aisle, let me know,” she added.

The internet came to her aid, with many volunteering to help and others suggesting high-profile conservative figures like President Trump and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) should have the honor.

