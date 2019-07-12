Liberal Policies Cause Disapproval Of Gay Marriage To Rise In UK

For the first time since the AIDS epidemic, disapproval of gay marriage has risen in the UK.


Related Articles

U.S. Women's Soccer Star Snubbed For Being Openly Christian?

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Snubbed For Being Openly Christian?

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary And Pelosi Advise Illegals How To Avoid Trump's ICE Raids

Hillary And Pelosi Advise Illegals How To Avoid Trump’s ICE Raids

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Why Does Antifa Never Attack Bikers For Trump?

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden: “I Respect No Borders”

U.S. News
comments

Work Permits Link Victoria’s Secret Billionaire To Epstein’s New York House

U.S. News
comments

Comments