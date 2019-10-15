Liberal Rappers Sound The Alarm: Trump Going To Win Again In 2020

Rappers Cardi B and Chance The Rapper warned that President Trump will probably win the 2020 election.

Appearing in rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris’ latest “expediTIously” podcast to promote their upcoming Netflix special Rhythm + Flow, Cardi B and Chance The Rapper predicted that Trump is going to win a second term because Democrats aren’t generating enthusiasm.

(Click the image & start at 31:20 to hear the relevant portion)

“You all can quote me on this a couple of years down the line,” Chance the Rapper said. “I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

“He does. I believe it,” agreed Cardi B, a vocal supporter socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” she continued.

“Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

When asked by Harris why voters apparently don’t vote for the “best ideas,” in which he means socialism, free healthcare, and the Green New Deal, Cardi B, without a hint of irony, replied: “Some people don’t give a f— about the best ideas. They really vote with feelings.”

The stripper-turned-rapper Cardi B then launched into a nonsensical rambling about how Trump somehow wants to take away the American people’s healthcare and “get rid of Mexicans.”

“Every single time he [Trump] always talk about how he want to take away Medicare and shit like that,” she said. “A poor white man that’s getting Medicare is not even caring that he’s saying that, he just cares that he hates Mexicans and he want to get rid of them.”

“I don’t care if Donald Trump take away the thing that I need, I just hate Mexicans and I want them gone,” she added, referring to Trump supporters.

“So I’m going to keep on voting for them. A lot of people vote with feelings in America and a lot of their feelings is racism and religion.”

Sure Cardi.

Trump’s support has NOTHING at all to do with record high median household income, record stock market gains, record unemployment across most demographics, more sensible trade policies, securing of the southern border, support for the military, veterans, and law enforcement, or defending the Constitution.

Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER! How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

THIS is why Democrats will lose in 2020. Not because of “racism and religion.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones confronts rapper/Actor T.I. on his podcast expediTIously