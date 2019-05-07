Liberal Says It's Not Ok To Be White

Infowars reporter Will Johnson triggers liberals when he tells them “It’s OKAY to be White!”


Related Articles

Facebook Says It Will Still Allow Holocaust Denial, Just Not Infowars Links

Facebook Says It Will Still Allow Holocaust Denial, Just Not Infowars Links

U.S. News
Comments
Converse Launches LGBT Shoe Line Featuring Preteen ‘Drag Kid’

Converse Launches LGBT Shoe Line Featuring Preteen ‘Drag Kid’

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Instagram to “Fact Check” & Remove Memes

U.S. News
comments

CNN Headline Asks: “How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?”

U.S. News
comments

Rumors Swirl About Huge Layoffs at CNN; Brian Stelter Denies

U.S. News
comments

Comments