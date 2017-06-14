Liberal WaPo Analysis Writer, Budding Author Deletes Heinous Tweet About Shooting

Malcolm Harris, who tweets at the ominous addy @BigMeanInternet and wrote a recent analysis piece for The Washington Post, deleted what may be the most heinous reaction to the morning shootings at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

On Friday, The Washington Post featured Harris in its “PostEverything” section. The New Republic featured a story by Harris in August, 2016. Salon has also published his work. The story says he works for The New Inquiry. The New Inquiry site describes Harris as a “writer and editor living in Brooklyn and lists a slew of his work, the most recent of which is July 6, 2016.

Harris is the author of Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials, which is allegedly being published by Little, Brown. In his Twitter bio, he says he’s a full-time staff writer for Vox.

But there is strangely no mention of him anywhere on the site.

