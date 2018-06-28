Leftists Already Blaming Trump For Annapolis Shooting Without Knowing Motive

Numerous leftists were already blaming President Trump for the Annapolis newspaper shooting, despite the fact that police had not yet revealed a motive.

Here’s what we do know so far, as of late Thursday afternoon:

– Shooter is possibly a male in his 20s

– He had ‘damaged’ his fingerprints to avoid identification, according to CBS

– He shot at least five people, then apparently stopped on his own volition, according to multiple outlets

– The newspaper, the Capital Gazette, covers local news

– The suspect was captured and is under interrogation

As of the time of this writing, there’s not much else to know about the shooting.

Additionally, from what’s known, it’s possible that the shooting was workplace violence. This scenario fits into the fact that the shooter apparently stopped after shooting several people out of the over 170 present. But, again, a true motive has not been revealed as of the time of this writing.

Yet despite all the ‘unknowns’ surrounding this shooting, numerous leftists on Twitter were already blaming President Trump within the first few hours of the news breaking.

Why the rush to politicize a shooting when, so far, few details have emerged?

Let us be very clear about who is responsible for the murders in Annapolis: DONALD J. TRUMP HE started the war on the media, HE encouraged violence, HE is telling his base to unleash hell on those who speak out against him. #Annapolis #AnnapolisStrong — Nick Madincea (@NickMadincea) June 28, 2018

“Don’t politicize the Annapolis shooting!” Fuck you. It was politicized the minute Trump called the press “the enemy of the people”. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) June 28, 2018

After Annapolis, guess what Trump & Co. won’t be talking about: America’s gun crisis & the war on journalists. Guess what they will be talking about: whether a lying pig lady should be able to eat her quad-Stromboli in public without being ridiculed. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) June 28, 2018

So @IngrahamAngle said those who promote nonviolently heckling political opponents in public would “have blood on their hands” if a Trump aide got hurt. Trump calls US media “the enemy of the people”—by Ingraham’s standard, how does he not have blood on his hands after Annapolis? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 28, 2018