Leftists Already Blaming Trump For Annapolis Shooting Without Knowing Motive

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB / AFP.

Numerous leftists were already blaming President Trump for the Annapolis newspaper shooting, despite the fact that police had not yet revealed a motive.

Here’s what we do know so far, as of late Thursday afternoon:

– Shooter is possibly a male in his 20s
– He had ‘damaged’ his fingerprints to avoid identification, according to CBS
– He shot at least five people, then apparently stopped on his own volition, according to multiple outlets
– The newspaper, the Capital Gazette, covers local news
– The suspect was captured and is under interrogation

As of the time of this writing, there’s not much else to know about the shooting.

Additionally, from what’s known, it’s possible that the shooting was workplace violence. This scenario fits into the fact that the shooter apparently stopped after shooting several people out of the over 170 present. But, again, a true motive has not been revealed as of the time of this writing.

Yet despite all the ‘unknowns’ surrounding this shooting, numerous leftists on Twitter were already blaming President Trump within the first few hours of the news breaking.

Why the rush to politicize a shooting when, so far, few details have emerged?


Related Articles

Trump's Approval Rating With Hispanics Up Ten Percent In One Month

Trump’s Approval Rating With Hispanics Up Ten Percent In One Month

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Jr. Blames Dems’ Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

U.S. News
Comments

‘We’re Looking at the Destruction of the Constitution of the United States’: Leftist Meltdown At Trump SCOTUS Pick

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s Supreme Court legacy could be more conservative than Reagan’s

U.S. News
Comments

Comments