Liberals Already Planning To Impeach Trump Again In 2020 If Senate Acquits

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez crashed anti-Trump impeachment rallies in Austin, Texas, where liberals said they plan to impeach the president if he’s reelected in 2020.

RELATED: Triggered Democrat Attacks Infowars Reporter at Impeach Trump Rally

Also, always catch our reporters’ livestreams as they happen so you don’t miss out on encounters like these:

So How’s Your Day Going Bro? pic.twitter.com/57OwE2B0J9 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 17, 2019



New Levels Of White Supremacy We Never Thought Possible



Quantum Supremacy and ‘walking in the rain’ are the latest additions to the “White Supremacy” list.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!