Liberals Blast Comedian Kevin Hart Over Son's "Cowboys & Indians" Themed Birthday Party

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is being attacked by liberals for throwing a “Cowboys and Indians” themed party for his son’s first birthday.

The online backlash began when Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish posted pictures to her Instagram showing friends and family wearing Indian blankets and cowboy hats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@kenzos.world ♥

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming.. we love you guys! ♥

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

Below are some of the reactions from internet users who were offended by the get-together:

We’re in a fight…

