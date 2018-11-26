Liberals Blast Comedian Kevin Hart Over Son's "Cowboys & Indians" Themed Birthday Party

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is being attacked by liberals for throwing a “Cowboys and Indians” themed party for his son’s first birthday.

The online backlash began when Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish posted pictures to her Instagram showing friends and family wearing Indian blankets and cowboy hats.

View this post on Instagram @kenzos.world ♥ A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:46am PST

Below are some of the reactions from internet users who were offended by the get-together:

Throwin a "Cowboys & Indians" birthday party on "Thanksgiving" celebrates genocide, white supremacy, & slavery. R those the things u @KevinHart4real & @enikohart represent & are teaching to your child? Would it be ok to throw a Master & slave birthday party? nope #nativetwitter pic.twitter.com/AnrZNUn3jn — Mari posa (@solomamihood) November 25, 2018

@enikohart @KevinHart4real Thought it was okay to throw a cowboys and “indians” party. This is offensive and just gross. The amount of people defending this saddens me. #NativeTwitter pic.twitter.com/SHvYjMfANk — Azelia (@latinanative666) November 25, 2018

Did Kevin Hart and Eniko really throw their 1-year-old a “Cowboys and Indians” themed birthday party… These celebrities really love their privilege to be socially ignorant. — Clara Jaide (@clarajaide) November 23, 2018

Kevin Hart threw his kid a "Cowboys and Indians"party, and does he realize what year this is? Both in the "culturally inappropriate" sense, and the "You know there's a such thing as Star Wars and Avengers" sense. — R.A. Bartlett (@rabartlett) November 26, 2018

I am Alaska Native. I am using Indian to refer to his children’s party. Dude is a wealthy adult, there’s no excuse for his ignorance, especially so bc he chose to involve children and perpetuate a stereotype. You don’t like “Indian” but are ok w the costumes? It’s a package deal. — #NoPebbleMine 💧 (@ukudigada) November 26, 2018

U honestly have a sad life if u can somehow fathom a kids birthday party as “celebrating genocide”. Not one of these kids costumes represents anything other than the imagination of theme The worst part about social media is giving idiots like you a platform to promote ur nonsense — Brownies316 (@Brownies3161) November 26, 2018