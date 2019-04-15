Liberals Demonize All Americans As Nazis

Forget that the Greatest Generation fought the Nazi scourge in World War 2, or that America went after communism and fascism like a bad rash.

The current Democratic party, infested with anti-American, Alinskyite, Frankfurt school devotees, want the grandchildren of the Greatest Generation to rebrand themselves as the very thing Americans died fighting against.

At the very least, we must all become torch-bearing white nationalists to legitimize the rampant madness storming the hallowed halls of the U.S. Congress.


