Liberals Eat Their Own: Bill Maher Rips Fake News From HuffPo & Salon

Comedian Bill Maher said on his HBO show Friday night that too many news outlets — including BuzzFeed and Huffington Post — try to stir up fake controversies as opposed to actually reporting the news.

Wonder why Fake News resonates so much with Trump fans – because so much of it is fake. Just nonsense made to keep you perpetually offended with an endless stream of ‘controversies' that aren’t controversial. pic.twitter.com/pog5OO4ttL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2018

Maher started out the segment by offering advice to media outlets on how to find real news stories, including avoiding writing stories that only cite “three losers with a combined Twitter following of their mom.”

He pointed to the various articles this week about people on Twitter getting upset that actress Jennifer Lawrence took photos outside in the cold wearing a skimpy black dress.

Read more