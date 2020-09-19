Liberals Mourn Bader Ginsburg on Twitter, Compare Her to Characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter

Liberals on Twitter are mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg in their own way, comparing her to characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter.

Bader Ginsburg was confirmed to have died from pancreatic cancer on Friday afternoon at the age of 87, causing many across politics to mourn her life.

President Trump paid tribute to Bader Ginsburg in the normal fashion, telling reporters as soon as he heard that she was an “amazing woman,”and was sad to hear of her passing.

WATCH: Trump hears from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died. "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that, you're telling me now for the first time." "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I'm sad to hear that." pic.twitter.com/5Na3vHzP7f — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

However, liberals decided that the best way to mourn Bader Ginsburg on Twitter was to compare her to characters from all across pop culture.



Join Harrison Smith and Alex Jones as they dissect the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg One tweet that first garnered a lot of attention, involved a 10 year old daughter doing the “Wakanda” pose, while saying “Ruthkanda forever,” although the author of the tweet has now locked her account. The reference comes as the actor who played the titular Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, passed away last month.

RBG greeting Chadwick: "King." Chadwick greeting RBG: "Queen." — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) September 19, 2020

Further comparisons to Marvel characters abounded, including notably Wonder Woman.

As if someone didn't already have this idea pic.twitter.com/LJbgNQAFlg — Goddamn You Graceless Lady (@heysharpshooter) September 19, 2020

Gonna tell the kids and grandkids that RBG was the real Wonder Woman — Will Richgels (@Rich_homie_gels) September 19, 2020

Gonna tell my daughter this was Wonder Woman. Rest in peace, RBG. (📷: The Atlantic) pic.twitter.com/E6CNU5cWga — Katie Sawade Hall (@bluesawadeshoes) September 19, 2020

Some liberals declared on Twitter that the death of Bader Ginsburg was akin to the falling of the Ministry of Magic in the Harry Potter series, with Ginsburg herself being compared to Professor McGonagall by some.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. The Ministry of Magic has fallen… They are coming. — Trae McPherson (@TraeMcP1789) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG…my patronus is a little weaker now that youre no longer part of JK Rowling's Wizarding World — ⚰️🦇🦉Ivey (shipwrecked)🐊🦑📡 (@sewer_gator) September 19, 2020

The ministry of magic has fallen pic.twitter.com/WohGGAWr0K — Axe (@galactic_enter) September 19, 2020

With RBG dead the ministry of magic falls and so too Hogwarts. Whoops, I meant the federal government. I got them mixed up because they both work only in fiction. — NiX (@NiX1080) September 19, 2020

Another popular comparison was Princess Leia from Star Wars. “The force will be stronger now that she can be part of it,” one person told their friend in a text.

I’m sitting here struggling for words and my friend nailed it: “She was our Princess Leia” #RBG pic.twitter.com/K23CDxb6VQ — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) September 18, 2020

RBG was a real-life Princess Leia. She paved the way for equality, women’s rights and for others to follow her footsteps. The force is stronger because of her and the impact she left will be everlasting. Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg💞 https://t.co/HFpdwa63s5 — Shelby Vasiluth (@ShelbyVasiluth) September 19, 2020

I feel like I am in the Terminator movie and Sarah Conner just died ….

Or in Star Wars and R2D2 was reprogrammed and never delivered Princess Leia's message to Obi Wan….#screwed Love and light to RBG and her loved ones . — Monica OBrien (@MonicaO71808749) September 19, 2020

My son just got home from work. “What’s wrong mom?” he said. “RBG died” I said. “She was the real life Princess Leia” (so he understood). “Her force ghost is still here”, he assured me. And now I’m crying. #RIPRBG — Louise Wallace (@lwmediability) September 19, 2020

May RBG live in all of our hearts. She was our real life Princess Leia — aspiration error (@AWittyJar) September 19, 2020

Another section of Twitter involved conversations with the (potentially imaginary) daughters of liberal Twitter, where the authors of the tweets declared just how sad their children were. One even said their 4 year old daughter said Bader Ginsburg was just like the rabbit lead character from Zootopia.

My daughter (12) just asked why I look sad and I told her RBG died. I explained who she was and how she was one of mommy’s heroes. At that point the tears finally came. #RuthBaderGinsberg #RBGRIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/8B0kNw9blk — ℙ𝕒𝕚𝕘𝕖 𝕋𝕦𝕣𝕟𝕖𝕣 (@PaigeKTurner) September 19, 2020

At bedtime, I told my daughter about RBG and what she did. How she saw something wrong with the world and decided she was going to fix it.

"That's just like Judy from Zootopia! She saw something wrong and she fixed it too!"

I think that's a 4y.o.'s version of admiration. RIP RBG — Kevin Buffington (@KevinBuffington) September 19, 2020

Just told my 4yo daughter that RBG died and her question to me was “Why do heroes have to die?” The only answer I had was, “to make new heroes.” It felt like a lame explanation but as I sit with that answer, it feels right. We’re going to need as many new heroes as we can get. — Aaron Cooke (@Aaron_Cooke) September 19, 2020

I told my daughter a few things about RBG and how lucky we are to have had her fight for us for her for so long. After patiently listening she said, "But even though she died, she still loves us." I think that's exactly right. — Brennan. (@BrennanRandel) September 19, 2020

Others simply just cried.

This poor lady is crying and drinking on MSNBC.#RuthBaderGinsberg pic.twitter.com/eui7sBFpRw — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) September 19, 2020

My (adult) son came in to tell us as soon as he heard the news. My husband came in crying wearing his favorite t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/4j9ScESeWG — Toni Hinton 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 🌊🗳 (@epukane) September 19, 2020

