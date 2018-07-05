Liberals Rally To Defend Man Who Assaulted MAGA Hat-Wearing Teen

In the latest case of liberal insanity, internet leftists are defending the 30-year-old man who assaulted a 16-year-old boy for wearing a MAGA hat in a Texas Whataburger restaurant.

The video circulating online shows a man, Kino Jimenez, saying, “You ain’t supporting shit nigga!” before throwing a drink on teenager Hunter Richard’s face and shouting, “Bitch ass motherfucker!”

Richard also says Kino pulled his hair before his friend started filming the altercation.

Read more about the incident HERE and watch the original video below.

The reaction from the left has been, sadly, unsurprising and nasty.

Below you will find just a minor sample of Tweets and Facebook posts defending the unwarranted assault.



Can you say Trump 2020?

Update: Jimenez was allegedly fired from his job when his employer saw the footage.


SHOCKING! UK Man Defends Family From Home Invaders, Gets Arrested For Racism

SHOCKING! UK Man Defends Family From Home Invaders, Gets Arrested For Racism

Video: Drones Replace Fireworks in Fourth of July Celebrations

Video: Drones Replace Fireworks in Fourth of July Celebrations

Amber Heard Told People to Hide Their Nannies From ICE Checkpoints in Hollywood, and Twitter Isn't Having It

Trump Haters Attack 'American Idol' Star Over 4th Of July White House Event

Church 'Detains' Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus To Protest Trump's Immigration Policy

