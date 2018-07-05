Liberals Rally To Defend Man Who Assaulted MAGA Hat-Wearing Teen

In the latest case of liberal insanity, internet leftists are defending the 30-year-old man who assaulted a 16-year-old boy for wearing a MAGA hat in a Texas Whataburger restaurant.

The video circulating online shows a man, Kino Jimenez, saying, “You ain’t supporting shit nigga!” before throwing a drink on teenager Hunter Richard’s face and shouting, “Bitch ass motherfucker!”

Richard also says Kino pulled his hair before his friend started filming the altercation.

watch the original video below.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🕊 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

The reaction from the left has been, sadly, unsurprising and nasty.

Below you will find just a minor sample of Tweets and Facebook posts defending the unwarranted assault.

When you wear a MAGA hat. You represent ALLLLLLLLL that it stands for. You gotta be prepared to wear what comes with it. We know when you go in your private settings you practice that rhetoric — 🖕🏿Tuck Frump🖕🏿 (@BlackEntity_2) July 5, 2018





POTUS can barely form complete sentences. He's a lying dick bag that has caged children, banned Muslims and gased up all these racists… Consequently, Trump IS the reason homie got to wear his soda! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jupiter ♱ Incarnate (@JupiterDaTruth) July 5, 2018

deserved it — ahad ➹ (@Ahadify) July 4, 2018

Good. — Rex K Murphy [XRP/ICX/NEO] (@KingMalcolmRex) July 5, 2018

Trump has made this acceptable. You reap what you sow, don't starting whining about it now. — Jim Sprague 🍁 (@avideditor) July 5, 2018

Good. Take the racist hat off. — elspeth (@elspethmchugh) July 5, 2018

Let me guess Steve, you want us to be “civil” to people that support the most “uncivil” ass clown to ever hold the office of POTUS?? — Von Bago (@vonbagodicks) July 5, 2018

If anything happens to that man we're gonna start a gofundme and bail him tf out — sarissa ⌖⇣ (@sarissaofficial) July 5, 2018

Im sorry, but this doesn’t really hit me as anything to get upset about. When you wear that hat you’re supporting ALL that man stands for. Just like if you support a rapist you’ll get backlash for supporting a rapist. It is what it is, it is what it should be. — Crysta 💮 (@xforeignmamix) July 5, 2018

Update: Jimenez was allegedly fired from his job when his employer saw the footage.