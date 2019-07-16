Liberals Slam Chris Pratt's "White Supremacist" Don't Tread on Me Shirt

In the latest example of the left’s hatred for all things representing America, liberals are pissed that Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt wore a “Don’t Tread on Me” t-shirt showing an American flag and the famous coiled snake.

The Gadsden Flag, created by Christopher Gadsden, a brigadier general in the Continental Army, became popular among US colonists during the revolutionary war as a message to the oppressive British regime.

A staff writer for New York Magazine’s Vulture, tweeted a photo of Pratt alongside a zoomed-in image of his t-shirt and her followers responded with anger.

In the tweets below, people are shocked and mad that the actor would dare sport a patriotic t-shirt referring to the battle cry of the movement that paved the way for their very existences.


