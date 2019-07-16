Liberals Slam Chris Pratt's "White Supremacist" Don't Tread on Me Shirt

In the latest example of the left’s hatred for all things representing America, liberals are pissed that Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt wore a “Don’t Tread on Me” t-shirt showing an American flag and the famous coiled snake.

The Gadsden Flag, created by Christopher Gadsden, a brigadier general in the Continental Army, became popular among US colonists during the revolutionary war as a message to the oppressive British regime.

A staff writer for New York Magazine’s Vulture, tweeted a photo of Pratt alongside a zoomed-in image of his t-shirt and her followers responded with anger.

In the tweets below, people are shocked and mad that the actor would dare sport a patriotic t-shirt referring to the battle cry of the movement that paved the way for their very existences.

He’s really ruining my Parks & Rec reruns. — Jody M. Caldwell (@jodymcaldwell) July 15, 2019

How long until Chris Pratt stars in one of those Christian movies where he stops his high school girlfriend from going through with her gay wedding? https://t.co/PzX6R110g5 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) July 16, 2019

MAGA Chris has always been the worst Chris. — NYQUILL JORNAN (@noze_bastrd) July 16, 2019

Never liked him but when I heard he voted for Trump, it sealed it. He is the worst Chris. — Simone Henry-Utecht (@Shutecht) July 16, 2019

Andy Dwyer would never wear a shirt emblazoned with a white supremacist dogwhistle. Chris Pratt is unequivocally the worst Chris. https://t.co/NHjUfKdhPA — Amanda Clarke (@akclarke_) July 16, 2019

He’s going full MAGA soon, isn’t he? — Moni Sengupta 🌊🌊🌊🐱 (@moshimisen) July 16, 2019

Agh, I was really hoping this guy wasn’t as bad as he seems to be. Funny people shouldn’t be on the haters side — Sebastián Píriz (@SebastianPiriz) July 16, 2019

Every 3 months y'all find out Chris Pratt a hardcore republican https://t.co/w5YTZfFrgR — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) July 15, 2019

Chris Pratt is cancelled. — ItsPlanetoids (@IPlanetoids) July 16, 2019

Electric chair — chlamidiot (@LRiesOfficial) July 16, 2019

@JohnnyRot_10 This fella is cancelled. Do you hear me? — SB (@TheSBCreative) July 16, 2019

One too many white guys on this ship. pic.twitter.com/fu1wmlQ8Oq — BackPage, The Movie (@BPageMovie) July 16, 2019

This is so disappointing. — ~i could be your hero baby~ (@mintsuck) July 16, 2019

Petition to change his name to something not Chris, like Fuckstick or Bob. — Danielle (@ReelSmartCookie) July 16, 2019

Eww. — Jorell Rivera (@JorellRivera) July 15, 2019

barf — Chloe Finch (@chloethefinch) July 15, 2019