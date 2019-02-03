Liberals Think it Was Trump in Ralph Northam's Racist Photo

A racist yearbook photo of Democratic Governor Ralph Northam surfaced on the Internet, but liberals think it was President Trump in the 1984 yearbook picture.

Kaitlin Bennett reports from St. Augustine, Florida, to document the fake news spin, highlighting that most people think Republicans are in the photo due to mainstream media brainwashing.

