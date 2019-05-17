Liberals Threaten To Kill & Rape Pro-Life Writer & His Family

Conservative, pro-life writer Matt Walsh and his family have been threatened with death and rape by dozens of angry leftists who are upset about his stance on abortion.

“Over the last 24 hours pro-abortion people have threatened to kill me, kill my family, rape my wife, rape my daughter, and assault me,” he said. “They’ve wished death on me, on my children, on all pro lifers. They’ve wished rape on my wife and my daughter. I remember when the Left told us that criticism of Ilhan Omar was ‘putting her life at risk.’ Will leftists have the same concern for the lives of my wife, my children, and myself?”

As multiple states pass anti-abortion legislation, the left is becoming more hostile to pro-life Americans.

Matt Walsh was targeted after pointing out that pregnant rape victims account for less than 1% of abortions and arguing abortion is often used by abusers to cover up rape.

Walsh provided proof of the attacks he’s received for doubters, saying, “Leftists on this thread are saying they don’t believe me. I’ve already provided the evidence but I guess I’ll put it in this thread for the sake of convenience.”

Below are some of the worst messages sent to Walsh:

Several liberals who didn’t send threatening messages to Walsh felt they needed to tell him he deserves to have his entire family threatened with rape and murder.


