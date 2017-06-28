Liberals Triggered after Trump Compliments Female Reporter's 'Nice Smile'

Liberals are triggered over the president’s compliment of an Irish reporter’s smile, saying his actions constituted sexual harassment in the workplace.

He then called on one reporter, RTE journalist Caitriona Perry, to ask which outlet she represented, while stating, “We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from?”

After greeting Perry, Trump proceeded to tell the PM, “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well” – at which point the entire room laughed.

Inside the Oval Office RTÉ's Caitríona Perry gets the Presidential Seal of Approval from Donald Trump Posted by Entertainment on RTÉ on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Perry appeared to react with amusement to the president’s gesture and later posted about the “bizarre” encounter on Twitter.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

In an interview with RTE, Perry discussed the unusual set of circumstances that led her to meet the US president:

“One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I’m meeting the President of the United States,” Caitríona told RTÉ Entertainment after her encounter with the US Commander in Chief. “Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that’s what we were expecting today but instead we were invited inside to witness the President’s call to the Taoiseach. When we went in he was already on the phone but I caught his eye and he called me over.”

On Facebook, RTE also joked about the encounter, saying Perry earned the “Presidential Seal of Approval from Donald Trump.”

Triggered liberals, on the other hand, lost it on Twitter, accusing Trump of “creepy,” perverted and sexist behavior.

you handled this so well! so sorry you had to. — Danielle Tcholakian (@danielleiat) June 28, 2017

Very demeaning to point and then wiggle the finger to get her to come over. Very rude to disrupt talk with another world leader. — Patti Goke (@pattigoke) June 28, 2017

It's hell to be objectified. When POTUS has no fear of doing that surrounded by cameras… I'm so sorry. Your success is more than a smile. — Cristin Harber (@CristinHarber) June 28, 2017

Remarks like that in workplace R completely inappropriate. There's a time & place: discussing one's attractiveness in workplace is wrong. — Tigress (@Tigrress_) June 28, 2017

SO very gross! OMG! I am so sad for all the women who must interact with him. SO DISGUSTING! #notmypresident #NOCLASS #PREDATOR — HeartMommy (@HeartMommy) June 27, 2017

U are a walking mandatory HR harassment video. No Woman should ever be objectified & humiliated like that by anyone never mind the President https://t.co/m0xqqVSkTu — TheUnsilentMAJORITY (@The_UnSilent_) June 27, 2017

Some viewers of Trump's exchange with “beautiful” reporter describe it as a textbook case of workplace harassment. https://t.co/7ftGnD0P4L — The Intercept (@theintercept) June 28, 2017

The fact that our President pointed out a woman and called her over to comment on her looks should disgust you. This is disgusting https://t.co/3Za4mR2tWa — Justin (@DTPJustin) June 27, 2017

This might make you literally [[[[shudder]]]] Trigger warning. Seriously.https://t.co/utyaNMWO1b

By @alisonrose711 — Shareblue (@Shareblue) June 27, 2017

What a fucking creep https://t.co/lKpwqm1b2U — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) June 27, 2017

Creepy old man does a perv demo for the cameras… https://t.co/mFfzKEBuYr — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) June 27, 2017