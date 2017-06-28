Liberals Triggered after Trump Compliments Female Reporter's 'Nice Smile'

Liberals are triggered over the president’s compliment of an Irish reporter’s smile, saying his actions constituted sexual harassment in the workplace.

During a call with newly elected Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Tuesday, President Trump looked around the Oval Office and observed a bunch of Irish media was present.

He then called on one reporter, RTE journalist Caitriona Perry, to ask which outlet she represented, while stating, “We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from?”

After greeting Perry, Trump proceeded to tell the PM, “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well” – at which point the entire room laughed.

Inside the Oval Office

RTÉ's Caitríona Perry gets the Presidential Seal of Approval from Donald Trump

Posted by Entertainment on RTÉ on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Perry appeared to react with amusement to the president’s gesture and later posted about the “bizarre” encounter on Twitter.

In an interview with RTE, Perry discussed the unusual set of circumstances that led her to meet the US president:

“One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I’m meeting the President of the United States,” Caitríona told RTÉ Entertainment after her encounter with the US Commander in Chief.

“Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that’s what we were expecting today but instead we were invited inside to witness the President’s call to the Taoiseach. When we went in he was already on the phone but I caught his eye and he called me over.”

On Facebook, RTE also joked about the encounter, saying Perry earned the “Presidential Seal of Approval from Donald Trump.”

Triggered liberals, on the other hand, lost it on Twitter, accusing Trump of “creepy,” perverted and sexist behavior.


Comments
