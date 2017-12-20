Liberals Triggered at 'Sexist' Remark by Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek has been accused of making a sexist remark towards a female Jeopardy! contestant who was once in the Army.

While speaking about the career path of retired Army Master Sergeant, Lisa Beth Davis, the longtime host told her blatantly: ‘That must be really tough for a woman.’

He said in the careless comment that it must be difficult because ‘a master sergeant is giving orders most of the time,’ while inquiring, ‘how was it for you?’

Davis could be seen giving a sassy smirk on camera as she explained her position with pride.

As the crowd kept silent, Davis, the eldest in a family of all sisters, replied: ‘I’m pretty bossy … I’m the oldest, so I know how to tell people what to do.’

