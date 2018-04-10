Liberals Triggered by Gun-toting College Knockout Posing in Trump Shirt

Image Credits: twitter, BrennaSpencer.

A Tennessee college student set the web ablaze over the weekend with a photo taken in a pro-Trump shirt exposing her concealed carry firearm.

Future University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, graduate Brenna Spencer, 22, posted a photo on Twitter Saturday lifting up her “Women for Trump” shirt to expose a pistol tucked into her waistband.

“I don’t take normal graduation photos…” Spencer captioned the pic.

The photo, labeled “provocative” by ABC News, generated numerous responses from Twitter users, some of whom accused her of breaking the law.

Another person claimed she violated gun laws because the museum where she posed prohibits firearms inside.

Spencer, a Communication major who graduates in May with a minor in Political Science, explained she never entered the facility.

“I know the Tennessee state gun codes,” she said in an interview.

“I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry.”

Spencer remarked she was surprised at the volume of backlash she received over the photo.

“I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree,” she told ABC. “It was really, really surprising to see the amount of hate that I got.”

ABC News says they reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department to see if Spencer had violated any laws, but did not hear back.

Even some supporters criticized her lack of a weapon holster, to which Spencer replied a “belly band” is being worn, just not visible in the photo.

Spencer says she owns several other guns, and currently works for Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit group.


