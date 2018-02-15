Liberals undermine #MeToo with partisan attacks

The Left is politicizing the #MeToo movement, undermining a valid and important resetting of our cultural norms. Spotlighting sexual misconduct has become a cudgel in the hands of those who would unseat President Trump, lessening its impact and even its validity. This is a tragedy, because behavior that demeans and damages women needs to be called out. But, as sexual abuse becomes yet another partisan battleground, even those sympathetic to the complaints of women will tune out.

The latest round erupted over President Trump’s response to the firing of White House aide Rob Porter, accused of physically assaulting two former wives, and the resignation of speechwriter David Sorensen, who faced similar charges. The accusations are ugly and, in the case of Porter, appear to have been sufficiently credible that they held up his FBI clearance.

As the story surfaced, Trump initially stood by Porter, saying, “It’s obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career.” The White House’s reaction was further garbled by a statement from communications director Hope Hicks, who expressed support for Porter, whom she is dating.

