"LIBERATE!" Trump Signals Support for Lockdown Protests

President Trump on Friday signaled support for demonstrators assembling at their respective state capitols to call on lawmakers to lift lockdown orders and reopen the economy.

On Friday, the president went on Twitter with guns blazing proclaiming the need to “liberate” several states where activists are assembling to protest coronavirus stay-at-home orders, which are grinding the economy to a halt and preventing many Americans from going to work.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020 LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020 LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump also highlighted the dire need to preserve the Second Amendment in Virginia, where Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam has repeatedly attempted to infringe on the rights of law abiding gun owners.

The message of support comes as the president, who initially wanted to reopen America by Easter Sunday, released federal guidelines this week titled, “Opening Up America Again,” advising states on best practices to follow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, protesters have called to end lockdown orders and open up businesses in several states, including North Carolina, Utah, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

Louisiana (April 17):

Virginia (April 16):

Michigan (April 15):

Following a successful rally Thursday, Texans are planning another demonstration Saturday at the capitol building in Austin to protest the authoritarian lockdown orders which have decimated small businesses.

As coronavirus lockdowns continue to get extended, Americans all over the country are standing up for their constitutional rights: from churches to ordinary citizens, everyone is taking a stand.

