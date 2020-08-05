Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted "All Lives Matter" on Facebook

Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen praised a company for firing an employee who had posted “all lives matter” on her private Facebook page as an example of the free market standing up against “systemic racism.”

Yes, really.

During a C-SPAN interview, Jorgensen argued that Rosa Parks was discriminated against because, “what a lot of people don’t realize is that that was a government-owned, government-run bus, and the only way that racism was able to go on for so long was the government was putting it into place.”

She then claimed that it’s harder for private companies to engage in ‘systemic racism’ because they would go out of business, before celebrating the fact that a woman lost her job for posting “all lives matter” on her Facebook page.

“There was a woman who on her private Facebook — this was highly publicized — her private Facebook put ‘All Lives Matter,’ and the company fired her,” Jorgensen stated.

“And what I’d like to make note of she wasn’t talking to or wasn’t tweeting a coworker, an employee, a customer, a client, anybody like that, and this was her private Facebook, not the company Facebook, and yet the company said ‘OK, we don’t tolerate that.'”

Maybe someone should point out to Jorgensen that saying “all lives matter” isn’t remotely racist and that disagreeing with this statement is in fact a racist position.

Under her ideal system, woke corporations would feel even more empowered to trample free speech, opening up millions more Americans to be viciously targeted by cancel culture mobs who intimidate and bully companies into policing their employees’ behavior.

Jorgensen also claimed that “private companies cannot discriminate as easily and get off as scot-free as the federal government.”

Presumably she missed the last 4 years of rampant social media censorship, which has overwhelming targeted libertarians and conservatives.

No wonder the Libertarian Party is a national joke.

Jorgensen makes Gary Johnson look like a bastion of logic and credibility.

