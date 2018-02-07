After successfully forcing the Cleveland Indians baseball team to change their mascot over cries of racism, the left is now focusing on removing the University of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish logo.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman wants to bow to an admitted minority of offended Irish-Americans, who allegedly want to change the school’s historic symbol, saying, “Many Irish-Americans are not offended, but many are. Should that also change? The answer is yes! Unequivocally yes. Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalized people that offend, even some among them, should be changed.”

The Wall Street Journal’s William McGurn counters, stating, “That’s some standard: The handful of offended trump the majority of unoffended. Notre Dame argues, correctly, that the leprechaun differs from Chief Wahoo and other Native American logos in a crucial way: The university is highlighting its own heritage rather than appropriating imagery from others.”

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz stuck up for the mascot, saying, “First of all understand how the Fighting Irish came about. It is not about Irish, it’s about a spirit, it’s about a feeling.”