Libs Melt Down Over #TrumpParade

Proving that Godwin’s Law is real for the zillionth time, anti-Trump zombies immediately brought up Adolf Hitler when discussing President Trump’s proposed military parade:

It’s comedic. While US is in constitutional crisis, with WH and COP denigrating FBI, et al, a gov’t shutdown looming…our childlike Prez wants a military #TrumpParade like they had in Paris?! Or Pyongyang, Moscow or Hitler’s Germany. pic.twitter.com/rvjCE78ZQo — Nancy Bowman (@BowmanNancy) February 7, 2018

You know who else loved military parades? HITLER #trumpparade #militaryparade 1. 22 vets commit suicide daily 2. 40,000 homeless veterans. 3. 500,000 Americans are still without power in Puerto Rico and #CadetBoneSpurs who insults Gold Star families wants his HITLER parade https://t.co/wURDmEp9Ev — Courtney Gallipo (@CourtneyGallipo) February 7, 2018

Mussolini and Hitler LOVED Military parades. As did Stalin. North Korea has always put on a big show. I guess Trump wants America to pay respects to old Bone Spur himself.. bigly. #justsayin #TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/dcZqQXW2Oy — Trumpgate (@Sunny2shoes) February 7, 2018

Just a reminder….

Now he wants a parade…. Merica is in a world of S%|t folks…

Sieg Heil !…. Heil, mein Führer ! #TrumpParade #Twittler #TrumpNazi https://t.co/qza5ltkIpv via @YouTube — DJFlorek Photography (@DJFlorek) February 7, 2018

KATSTROF 333: Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Mao….Putin, Xi, Trump – now appears the next generation of dictators…. and mistakes! Stop the world! What is happening? – Trumps order: Jag vill ha en militärparad #Trump #TrumpParade #TrumpPresident https://t.co/9jVxJpMsid — Lennart Sandstrom (@sanderles) February 7, 2018

#TrumpParade Hitler’s Germany and the Soviet Union liked military parades. So, why not America? — Howard Beale (@BedBugCrazy) February 7, 2018

There’s hundreds, if not thousands, of similar tweets; however, unlike Hitler, President Trump has no plans to wage war against Europe for more “living space.”

In contrast, the European Union – which more-or-less followed Hitler’s vision for a “unified Europa” – is threatening

military force against Central European nations that refuse to provide “living space” for Middle Eastern migrants.

Furthermore, the US already has military parades across the nation on Veteran’s Day. Where’s the outrage then?

And, ironically enough, the people comparing Trump to Hitler likely voted for Hillary Clinton, who supported the War in Iraq, the “regime change” in Libya which left a power vacuum for ISIS to exploit, and the attempted overthrow of President Assad in Syria.

If Clinton was elected president, it’s likely the US would have vastly expanded military actions overseas given that she once admitted she simply “takes orders” from the CFR and other globalist think-tanks which war gamed past military conflicts.

