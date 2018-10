On the theory that you can judge a president by his critics, Donald Trump must be hitting the bull’s-eye with his warnings about the ­migrants vowing to smash through our border.

We know this because the usual suspects — The New York Times and CNN, among ­others — are accusing Trump of making much ado about next to ­nothing.

“Trump Escalates Use of ­Migrants as Election Ploy,” the Times insisted on Page One Tuesday. ­Inside it wrote of “baseless claims” and said he used “race to stoke fears.”

