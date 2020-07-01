Life In A Pod: The New Normal

If you want to go out socialising from now on, you’ll likely be doing it in a plastic pod. This isn’t some weird dystopia, it’s the new normal in 2020.
“Transparent corrals for beach-goers. Dining pods. Clear boxes for students. The demand for plexiglass protective shields has never been higher.” Announced the Wall Street Journal this week:
Transparent corrals for beach-goers. Dining pods. Clear boxes for students. The demand for plexiglass protective shields has never been higher. https://t.co/12dj7szgHI
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 28, 2020
From dining pods to see-through masks: 6 ways innovations are helping in the pandemic https://t.co/jhMpwftoCX pic.twitter.com/djl3kbwcPF
— kathy selker (@kathyselker) June 28, 2020
They’re not weird at all, they’re “stylish”:
Plastic pods offer stylish solution for COVID-19 dining | The Japan Times https://t.co/RCzDREbRWO
— Rogelio (@MrRogelioG) June 23, 2020
Your bubble is ready: Plastic pods offer solution for COVID-19 dining https://t.co/ivm80qMyag
— Dr Roopinder Oberoi (@RoopinderDr) June 24, 2020
Meanwhile, in England:
The landlords of Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich are reopening their doors on July 4 and have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods and a fine dining marquee. https://t.co/ggwQfCHDye
— EatNorfolk (@edpfood) June 30, 2020
Enjoy your next meal in a ‘perspex dining bubble’:
Dining pods could save struggling restaurants as restrictions ease https://t.co/ljGYM8qSBM via @MailOnline #perspex #SocialDistancing #hospitality
— Jamy Ltd (@Jamy1983) June 30, 2020
Futuristic dining pods could save struggling restaurants https://t.co/k2O75Vnveu pic.twitter.com/Th8vdLdUkc
— Dear sly, (@Sly023) June 25, 2020
Pod dining experience unveiled at restauranthttps://t.co/lo3YfnBHJG
— Fenland Citizen (@fenlandcit) June 24, 2020
Or a ‘luxury dining pod’ if you prefer:
Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening https://t.co/tpnyVGFHZt
— Ipswich Star (@ipswichstar24) June 27, 2020
Come along & enjoy dining "Al Fresco'', in South Causey Inn's NEW Bubble Pods! 🔥
Head to our website for more info via the link below or contact our team on 01207 235555 for further information or to book. #visitdurham https://t.co/F2p5HmlHQH pic.twitter.com/ddtKGxPkWZ
— South Causey Inn (@southcausey) June 24, 2020
It’s an “experience” alright:
Pod dining experience unveiled at Terrington St John restauranthttps://t.co/33mXhkpcO3
— Lynn News (@TheLynnNews) June 24, 2020
In London you can enjoy a lovely view of
The Barad-dûr The shard from your pod:
The Shard and The dining pods at The Coppa Club #flickr https://t.co/wlXzeETkec
— Nigel Blake (@NigelBlakephoto) June 29, 2020
How about your own greenhouse to bake yourself in:
In Amsterdam, a plant-based waterfront restaurant transformed prefab greenhouses into cozy private dining rooms to help stem the spread of COVID-19. We’d like to eat our peas in a pod too —> https://t.co/o1nrrs6nzo pic.twitter.com/1Apy0eABqc
— Sactown Magazine (@SactownMagazine) June 29, 2020
From Dining Pods to See-Through Masks: 6 Helpful Inventions During the Pandemic https://t.co/oFFbaCMT9G pic.twitter.com/HVLy3DFMWy
— Ir (@Irmerem22) June 29, 2020
Guests ordering a meal at Lady Byrd Cafe can eat a tables that aren’t just placed a few feet from other customers–each is actually enclosed in its own greenhouse-like shelter. https://t.co/9dWpHhtMFy
— Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) June 28, 2020
Pub installs greenhouse-style dining pods to allow social distancing ahead of reopening https://t.co/qXkKpqhun9
— The Sun (@TheSun) June 18, 2020
Not only are these greenhouse dining pods adorable and safe, but they're serving vegan food! 🙌🌱https://t.co/QUkur7WCvT
— Mercy For Animals (@MercyForAnimals) May 12, 2020
This Amsterdam restaurant is testing out glass pods as way to offer a classy dining experience in the time of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/qikZDF6oDT
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 7, 2020
Or your own shed:
Our glamping pods are now DiningPods *indoor/outdoor dining* pic.twitter.com/KjmR6vYQfL
— the black swan (@BlackSwanYorks) June 28, 2020
They’re not fucking weird, they’re just “quirky”:
Cafe to open with quirky dining podshttps://t.co/VoSmJKEULF pic.twitter.com/VjH53mA9cO
— Oxford Mail (@TheOxfordMail) June 24, 2020
It’s the future, and it’s “podtastic”:
The future of dining is perspex dining pods and terraces galore, apparently https://t.co/hlzvbQQYXC
— Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) June 11, 2020
The future is bright, the future is podtastic.
Our #dining #pods are #ComingSoon . See more on homepage. pic.twitter.com/rDt7JNZ2ek
— White Hart of Wytham (@WhiteHartWytham) May 31, 2020
Love your pods! Am just imagining a cocktail to accompany them 🍸
— Hero Brown (@muddybucksoxon) June 3, 2020
What the fuck is this?
Convert on-street parking spaces into outdoor dining pods – YES! https://t.co/PXTsZINr1b
— Hannah Daly (@HannahEDaly) May 21, 2020
Some saw this coming:
Anyone else think of the cone of silence from Get Smart upon seeing #Covid_19 dining pods? pic.twitter.com/kATpzU0o3C
— Nicholas H Wolfinger (@NickWolfinger) June 3, 2020
Next up, portable pods?
There it is pic.twitter.com/xLmkAsaTKQ
— pj bali (@pj_bali) June 3, 2020
Already happening:
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 30, 2020
Or…
Lmfao just stay home
— Vologistics (@Vologistics) June 28, 2020
