Life In A Pod: The New Normal

If you want to go out socialising from now on, you’ll likely be doing it in a plastic pod. This isn’t some weird dystopia, it’s the new normal in 2020.

“Transparent corrals for beach-goers. Dining pods. Clear boxes for students. The demand for plexiglass protective shields has never been higher.” Announced the Wall Street Journal this week:

They’re not weird at all, they’re “stylish”:

Meanwhile, in England:

Enjoy your next meal in a ‘perspex dining bubble’:

Or a ‘luxury dining pod’ if you prefer:

It’s an “experience” alright:

In London you can enjoy a lovely view of The Barad-dûr The shard from your pod:

How about your own greenhouse to bake yourself in:

Or your own shed:

They’re not fucking weird, they’re just “quirky”:

It’s the future, and it’s “podtastic”:

What the fuck is this?

Some saw this coming:

Next up, portable pods?

Already happening:

Or…

