Life In A Pod: The New Normal

If you want to go out socialising from now on, you’ll likely be doing it in a plastic pod. This isn’t some weird dystopia, it’s the new normal in 2020.

“Transparent corrals for beach-goers. Dining pods. Clear boxes for students. The demand for plexiglass protective shields has never been higher.” Announced the Wall Street Journal this week:

Transparent corrals for beach-goers. Dining pods. Clear boxes for students. The demand for plexiglass protective shields has never been higher. https://t.co/12dj7szgHI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 28, 2020

From dining pods to see-through masks: 6 ways innovations are helping in the pandemic https://t.co/jhMpwftoCX pic.twitter.com/djl3kbwcPF — kathy selker (@kathyselker) June 28, 2020

They’re not weird at all, they’re “stylish”:

Plastic pods offer stylish solution for COVID-19 dining | The Japan Times https://t.co/RCzDREbRWO — Rogelio (@MrRogelioG) June 23, 2020

Your bubble is ready: Plastic pods offer solution for COVID-19 dining https://t.co/ivm80qMyag — Dr Roopinder Oberoi (@RoopinderDr) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in England:

The landlords of Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich are reopening their doors on July 4 and have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods and a fine dining marquee. https://t.co/ggwQfCHDye — EatNorfolk (@edpfood) June 30, 2020

Enjoy your next meal in a ‘perspex dining bubble’:

Futuristic dining pods could save struggling restaurants https://t.co/k2O75Vnveu pic.twitter.com/Th8vdLdUkc — Dear sly, (@Sly023) June 25, 2020

Pod dining experience unveiled at restauranthttps://t.co/lo3YfnBHJG — Fenland Citizen (@fenlandcit) June 24, 2020

Or a ‘luxury dining pod’ if you prefer:

Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening https://t.co/tpnyVGFHZt — Ipswich Star (@ipswichstar24) June 27, 2020

Come along & enjoy dining "Al Fresco'', in South Causey Inn's NEW Bubble Pods! 🔥

Head to our website for more info via the link below or contact our team on 01207 235555 for further information or to book. #visitdurham https://t.co/F2p5HmlHQH pic.twitter.com/ddtKGxPkWZ — South Causey Inn (@southcausey) June 24, 2020

It’s an “experience” alright:

Pod dining experience unveiled at Terrington St John restauranthttps://t.co/33mXhkpcO3 — Lynn News (@TheLynnNews) June 24, 2020

In London you can enjoy a lovely view of The Barad-dûr The shard from your pod:

The Shard and The dining pods at The Coppa Club #flickr https://t.co/wlXzeETkec — Nigel Blake (@NigelBlakephoto) June 29, 2020

How about your own greenhouse to bake yourself in:

In Amsterdam, a plant-based waterfront restaurant transformed prefab greenhouses into cozy private dining rooms to help stem the spread of COVID-19. We’d like to eat our peas in a pod too —> https://t.co/o1nrrs6nzo pic.twitter.com/1Apy0eABqc — Sactown Magazine (@SactownMagazine) June 29, 2020

From Dining Pods to See-Through Masks: 6 Helpful Inventions During the Pandemic https://t.co/oFFbaCMT9G pic.twitter.com/HVLy3DFMWy — Ir (@Irmerem22) June 29, 2020

Guests ordering a meal at Lady Byrd Cafe can eat a tables that aren’t just placed a few feet from other customers–each is actually enclosed in its own greenhouse-like shelter. https://t.co/9dWpHhtMFy — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) June 28, 2020

Pub installs greenhouse-style dining pods to allow social distancing ahead of reopening https://t.co/qXkKpqhun9 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 18, 2020

Not only are these greenhouse dining pods adorable and safe, but they're serving vegan food! 🙌🌱https://t.co/QUkur7WCvT — Mercy For Animals (@MercyForAnimals) May 12, 2020

This Amsterdam restaurant is testing out glass pods as way to offer a classy dining experience in the time of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/qikZDF6oDT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 7, 2020

Or your own shed:

Our glamping pods are now DiningPods *indoor/outdoor dining* pic.twitter.com/KjmR6vYQfL — the black swan (@BlackSwanYorks) June 28, 2020

They’re not fucking weird, they’re just “quirky”:

Cafe to open with quirky dining podshttps://t.co/VoSmJKEULF pic.twitter.com/VjH53mA9cO — Oxford Mail (@TheOxfordMail) June 24, 2020

It’s the future, and it’s “podtastic”:

The future of dining is perspex dining pods and terraces galore, apparently https://t.co/hlzvbQQYXC — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) June 11, 2020

The future is bright, the future is podtastic.

Our #dining #pods are #ComingSoon . See more on homepage. pic.twitter.com/rDt7JNZ2ek — White Hart of Wytham (@WhiteHartWytham) May 31, 2020

Love your pods! Am just imagining a cocktail to accompany them 🍸 — Hero Brown (@muddybucksoxon) June 3, 2020

What the fuck is this?

Convert on-street parking spaces into outdoor dining pods – YES! https://t.co/PXTsZINr1b — Hannah Daly (@HannahEDaly) May 21, 2020

Some saw this coming:

Anyone else think of the cone of silence from Get Smart upon seeing #Covid_19 dining pods? pic.twitter.com/kATpzU0o3C — Nicholas H Wolfinger (@NickWolfinger) June 3, 2020

Next up, portable pods?

There it is pic.twitter.com/xLmkAsaTKQ — pj bali (@pj_bali) June 3, 2020

Already happening:

Or…

Lmfao just stay home — Vologistics (@Vologistics) June 28, 2020

