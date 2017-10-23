Life-Size Trump Scarecrow At California Elementary School Raises Eyebrows

Some California parents are up in arms after they say a life-size scarecrow depicting President Donald Trump was placed at an elementary school.

A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Community Watchdog page shared an image of the scarecrow, which reportedly was placed at Santa Clarita Elementary School in Saugus.

“No matter what your political affiliation is, this was 100% inappropriate for elementary students to see at Santa Clarita Elementary today!!” the Facebook post read.

Another person wrote, “Ouch. Wrong wrong. Kids don’t need to be subject to this. No matter what these people think of our President, he IS our President and deserves respect for the position. It’s not the educators position to encourage our children to disrespect anyone.”

