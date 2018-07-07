Lifelong Democrat Lawmaker Sides With GOP Until Dems Return To 'Sanity & Honesty'

While Democrats lurch further and further to the left, embracing socialism, open borders and violence against political opponents, not everyone in the party is happy about its growing extremism.

For one Democratic legislator in New York, a mailing from his state’s most powerful Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, was the last straw.

Assemblyman Dov Hikind of Brooklyn said in a Facebook post Thursday that he will support only Republicans until “sanity and honesty” are restored to the Democratic Party.

The 68-year-old Hikind said Schumer’s solicitation for donations was “riddled with attacks on the ‘hard right’ but omitted vital information.” The assemblyman said he would “fill in the blanks.”

