Lima Group to Ban Venezuelan Officials from Entering Members' Territory

The Lima Group has agreed to prevent high-level Venezuelan officials from entering territory of group members.

The group will also suspend military cooperation with the Venezuelan government and said in a declaration that it will evaluate restricting loans to the Venezuelan government at organizations of which Lima Group countries are members.

Alex Jones comments on graphic footage released from the crumbling country.

The Lima Group, which comprises 14 member states, was established in August 2017 to promote democratic reforms in Venezuela. The majority of the member states have been critical of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim leader.

Tensions in Venezuela escalated nearly two weeks ago after Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year’s re-election of Maduro. The United States and several other countries swiftly recognized the opposition leader as the country’s leader.

Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay are among the nations that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country’s legitimately elected head of state.

Gerald Celente explains why America should not tell other countries what they should be doing.