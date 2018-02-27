Limbaugh Covers Infowars Report On Broward Officials Shielding Criminal Students -- 'Somebody Tell the President'

Intel contained in an Infowars report regarding agreements between Broward County law enforcement and school officials to protect criminal students is bubbling to the surface, and radio host Rush Limbaugh has called for the information to be shown to President Trump.

Infowars was the first major outlet to put a magnifying glass over bombshell revelations presented by a journalist at The Conservative Tree House (TCH), which uncovered possible connections between policies implemented in 2012-2013 by Broward County officials to the massacre in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine’s Day.

Not long ago, the Broward County school district had one of the highest levels of criminality, suspensions and incidents of student misbehavior in the country, and the majority of offenders were minorities.

Seeking to improve their record in an effort to secure expanded state and federal funding, district officials led by new superintendent Robert Runcie – who had been brought in from the Chicago school system – implemented a strategy designed to essentially sweep the issue of student criminality under the rug, while also addressing the ‘racial injustice’ of the system.

A 2013 “Collaborative Agreement On School Discipline” between the School Board of Broward County and the Sheriff of Broward Country, as well as the Fort Lauderdale Branch of the NAACP and a variety of other state and local legal bodies, can be found HERE.

In short, the agreement established new standards and practices by which law enforcement would seek alternatives to arresting students who had committed crimes or “minor disturbances,” with a specific focus on “students of color, students with disabilities and LGBTQ students,” who were “disproportionately impacted by school-based arrests for the same behavior as their peers.”

The standard by which crimes were deemed ‘minor’ enough to be essentially dismissed eroded quickly, as “even the most severe of unlawful conduct was being filtered by responding police,” according to the journalist at TCH, who says he was approached by whistle-blowers in law enforcement.

Limbaugh dedicated a large portion of his broadcast on Monday to this story – which has also now been touched upon by Tucker Carlson of Fox News and Jake Tapper of CNN.

“There are a number of news organizations – not mainstream – who think that said policy was in effect,” Limbaugh explained, implicitly including Infowars, before going on to read directly from multiple sections of the Infowars report.

“He was in the Chicago public school system specifically to fix the schoolhouse-to-jailhouse problem in Broward,” Limbaugh said of Superintendent Runcie. “‘He was hailed as a hero as suspensions magically dropped by 40% and arrests dropped by 66% in just two years in Broward County.’ They just stopped arresting and they stopped suspending.”

“Now, as for Superintendent Runcie, back in 2015, he was invited to join Obama’s White House School Discipline Summit ‘to share his secrets to success in lowering student arrests and suspensions’ – because they thought that was a magic thing,” Limbaugh continued. “‘In 2016, superintendent Runcie was named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year.’”

“Somebody needs to tell the President why some of these perps are not in the background check system – and that would be the Obama-Eric Holder PROMISE program,” Limbaugh concluded. “My guess is we’re going to be hearing more about this in the coming days, as people learn of this and decide to tackle it themselves. If not, that will be interesting in and of itself too.”

The connection between Broward County’s approach to ‘reducing student crime’ and the Parkland massacre is emerging – and the Obama administration is also implicated in the findings.

“The Broward County school district’s adoption of a school discipline policy that was praised by the Obama administration for seeking to reduce the reported number of school suspensions, expulsions, and arrests may have played a role in the fact that Nikolas Cruz remained under the radar until his shooting rampage in Parkland, Florida, on February 14,” reports Dr. Susan Berry for Breitbart News. “The Obama-era Departments of Education and Justice – under education secretary Arne Duncan and Attorney General Eric Holder – issued school guidelines in 2014 that claimed students of color are ‘disproportionately impacted’ by suspensions and expulsions, a situation they said leads to a ‘school-to-prison pipeline’ that discriminates against minority and low-income students.”

During a testy interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and Broward Country Sheriff Scott Israel, Tapper addressed Infowars’ reporting, and Sheriff Israel corroborated its accuracy in his response.

“A lot of people in the community have noted that the Broward County School Board entered into an agreement – when you were Sheriff in 2013, to pursue the ‘least punitive means of discipline against students,'” Tapper said. “This new policy encouraged warnings, consultations with parents, and programs on conflict resolution – instead of arresting students for crimes. Were there not incidents committed by this shooter as a student that, had this policy not been in place, he would have been arrested for, and not able to legally buy a gun?”

“What you’re referring to is the PROMISE Program,” responded Israel. “The school has the ability under certain circumstances not to call the police, not to get the police involved on misdemeanor offenses and take care of it within the school. It’s an excellent program. It’s helping many, many people. What this program does is not put a person at 14, 15, 16 years old into the criminal justice system.”

Read Infowars’ original report on collusion between Broward County officials HERE.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter