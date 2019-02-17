Limbaugh: DOJ's 25th Amendment Discussions A 'Silent Coup' Against Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Sunday decried former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s comments that Justice Department officials raised a plan to potentially remove President Trump from office as a “silent coup,” and suggested those involved should be imprisoned.

“We’re losing sight of what happened. People unelected, simply ’cause they don’t like a guy’s hairstyle or like where he came from, decided the American people’s decision was invalid and began a systematic process to get him thrown out of office,” Limbaugh said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This is a silent coup,” he continued. “These guys, if you ask me, ought to be the ones in jail. They ought to be the ones under investigation.”

McCabe said in a “60 Minutes” interview set to air Sunday that there were conversations among Justice Department officials raising possibility of removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, and that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had offered to wear a wire around the president.

