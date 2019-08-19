Limbaugh: ‘I Think Trump Is Already Reelected’

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh noted a general collapse on the left by Democrats and their allies in the media.

According to Limbaugh, it was evident given an inability to defeat President Donald Trump.

“The point is in their minds, they set their sights on somebody, and they’re able to take them out,” Limbaugh said. “They set their sights on Donald Trump in 2015. They’ve launched everything they’ve got. They’ve launched every weapon in their arsenal. It has bombed out, blown up in their faces. I think they’re deranged, delusion and bordering on maybe even clinical insanity here.”

With that in mind, Limbaugh said it was his view Trump was “already reelected.”

