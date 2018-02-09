LIMBAUGH: Infowars Articles Withheld From Trump By Departed WH Aide Porter

Former White House aide Rob Porter, who recently resigned amidst controversy regarding alleged spousal abuse, played a key role in the suppression of information to President Trump – namely, articles published by Infowars.

While delving into the on-going firestorm surrounding Porter, radio host Rush Limbaugh recalled that the departed White House secretary had worked closely under Chief of Staff John Kelly in enacting new policies designed to restrict which news stories and media reports were passed on to the President.



“He’s been credited with working with the chief of staff to control the flow of information to the president,” Limbaugh said. “And what that means is that Trump gets less Breitbart and less Infowars and more Politico and more mainstream news.”

“It used to be, according to what we’ve been told, the Oval Office door was open and you could walk in with anything you found anywhere on the internet and give it to Trump, and he’d take it for what it was and react to it. But the new chief of staff put limits on who is able to get in there.”

Investigative journalist Jack Posobiec was the first to report on this constriction of the information pipeline into the Oval Office back on August 4, 2017 – nearly three weeks before Politico or other mainstream outlets.

“Multiple sources within the White House have confirmed that Jana Toner, a member of the Presidential Personnel Office, is regularly heard publicly insulting prominent pro-Trump media figures, including former Breitbart Technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos and Infowars founder Alex Jones,” Posobiec reported. “Mrs. Toner has even told White House interns that sharing content from Mr. Yiannopoulos or Mr. Jones’ Infowars on social media is grounds for dismissal.”

“One intern, who wished to remain anonymous described experiencing a ‘chilling effect’ after a PPO employee who reports directly to Mrs. Toner declared: ‘We will search through your Facebook and we will find everything,’ and, ‘If you like Milo Yiannopoulos or Alex Jones this isn’t the place for you,’ at the outset of the internship program.”

On August 24, Politico detailed Rob Porter’s role as a final gatekeeper of information before it reached the President’s desk.

“In a conference call last week, [Chief of Staff] Kelly initiated a new policymaking process in which just he and one other aide — White House staff secretary Rob Porter, a little-known but highly regarded Rhodes scholar who overlapped with Jared Kushner as an undergraduate at Harvard — will review all documents that cross the Resolute desk,” Politico reported. “The new system, laid out in two memos co-authored by Kelly and Porter and distributed to Cabinet members and White House staffers in recent days, is designed to ensure that the president won’t see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports and even news articles that haven’t been vetted.”

The following day, Axios – a spin-off from the same folks who created Politico – regurgitated the Politico report with the headline “John Kelly cuts down on Infowars, Charles Johnson stories.”

“Some of these documents were news stories from controversial sources — including one by the internet provocateur Charles Johnson, accusing former deputy chief of staff, Katie Walsh, of leaking,” Axios reported.

Upon Walsh’s removal from her position, many ‘credible’ news agencies cited White House sources who corroborated Johnson’s bombshell report – including Fox News and the Washington Post‘s White House Bureau Chief – further validating cutting-edge journalism conducted by outlets like Johnson’s Got News and Infowars.

Within days of President Trump’s stunning election victory in November 2016, he called Infowars founder Alex Jones to personally thank him and Infowars supporters for their key role in his historic landslide win.

Trump also appeared on the Infowars broadcast during the 2016 campaign, to the great dismay of the mainstream media and D.C. swamp.

“Your reputation is amazing,” Trump told Jones. “I will not let you down.”

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter