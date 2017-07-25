Limbaugh Questions Why Media Chose To Ignore A Huge Story

Citing an exclusive report by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s investigative group, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh voiced frustration that Democrats are sidestepping media attention due to potential improprieties.

FBI agents recently seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology (IT) administrator, according to sources. The Pakistani-born longtime IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman who resigned in disgrace has since tried to retrieve the hard drives. Limbaugh noted and lamented that many of the popular news outlets have hardly touched the story.

“Here we got leaks, and here we’ve got ‘sources with knowledge of the investigation’ talking about Democrats,” Limbaugh said. “Well, The Daily Caller’s been the only ones on it. I mean, they’re the ones who did that story two weeks ago. They revived it a bit today. But nobody’s picking up on this. It makes sense. This is the exact kind of story the Democrats and the Drive-By Media would want to ignore.”

Limbaugh notes how much of the clamoring over allegations of misconduct is centered on Republicans, specifically the Trump administration, even though, to him, there appears to be a lot of conjecturing and little evidence.

