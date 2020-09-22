Limbaugh Suggests Senate Skip Hearings For SCOTUS Confirmation Vote

Conservative talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh proposed Senate Republicans skip the confirmation hearings for Trump’s impending Supreme Court nominee and go directly to a floor vote.

During his Monday broadcast, Limbaugh explained that the Judiciary Committee is not required to hold hearings before voting to confirm a Supreme Court nominee, but that it is a traditional procedure.

“I want the Judiciary Committee — I think it’d be great if it were skipped,” he said. “We don’t need to open that up for whatever length of time, so that whoever this nominee is can be Kavanaugh’d, or Borked, or Thomas’d. Because that’s what it’s going to be, especially when it’s not even required.”

Rush Limbaugh calls for Trump's Supreme Court nomination to skip the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and go straight to a floor vote pic.twitter.com/4jc33X3D0W — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 21, 2020

“When the vote count is assured, Mitch McConnell needs to take it straight to the floor of the Senate and have the vote,” Limbaugh continued.

On Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) insinuated he is prepared to vote for Trump’s nominee, saying, “I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) appears confident Republicans have enough votes, telling CNN Tuesday, “I think it would be a good idea to move forward.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News on Monday, “We got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We are going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”

President Trump is set to announce the nominee on Saturday.

Tuesday's broadcast of The David Knight Show broke down the mathematics behind the upcoming SCOTUS confirmation vote.

