LIMBAUGH: The Left Has Developed 'Genuine Hatred' For America

Image Credits: Pixabay.

The left has developed a genuine “hatred” for America, and nothing triggers it so quickly as reminders about how great the nation is, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says.

Such as President Trump’s speech last week in Poland in which he praised Western civilization and said the key to its future is its regard for family and values.

Liberals, Limbaugh said, have gone too far.

“And I’ve always known they’re extreme, and I’ve always known they’re hateful. But I continually – and I shouldn’t be, I guess – but I continue to be surprised over just how far gone they are. There is now a genuine – we have to just call it what it is. There is a genuine hatred for this country and its great traditions and institutions. And it appears at first glance to me like it happened overnight. It hasn’t happened overnight; that’s the point.”

