Lincoln, WWII Memorials Vandalized During BLM Riots

Image Credits: @NationalMallNPS/Twitter.

Several historic monuments at the National Mall were defaced earlier this week during the George Floyd riots in DC, including the Lincoln Memorial.

Some of the spray-painted messages scrawled on some of these monuments read, “Yall not tired yet?”, “Do Black vets count?” and “Fuck 12”.

The National Park Services shared the graffiti aftermath the rioters left behind at the National Mall on social media, asking patrons of the historic site to keep demonstrations non-violent.

The irony of a supposedly grassroots black organization defacing the monument of the president who emancipated the slaves during the American Civil War is apparently lost on the group.

Unfortunately, the Black Lives Matter organization and its far-left allies routinely deface and even outright destroy historic American monuments, statues, and other landmarks during their political gatherings.

They’ll even accuse people of being racist for simply removing the graffiti.

From Robert E Lee to now Lewis & Clark and Sacagawea, Charlottesville VA’s cancel culture continues. Can’t we at least celebrate Lewis & Clark as undocumented immigrants if we deny they’re Native Americans?

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Democrats Embrace the ‘Four Stages of Ideological Subversion’

Video: Democrats Embrace the ‘Four Stages of Ideological Subversion’

U.S. News
Comments
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 'Cries' For A Minute Straight At George Floyd's Memorial

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ‘Cries’ For A Minute Straight At George Floyd’s Memorial

U.S. News
Comments

‘This Is A Sham’: Tucker Rips Healthcare Workers Who Signed Letter Exempting George Floyd Protests From COVID Lockdowns

U.S. News
comments

Democrat Senators Kneel During Moment of Silence for George Floyd

U.S. News
comments

‘Party Of Science’ Chooses Feelings Over Facts In Flip-Flop Over Large Gatherings

U.S. News
comments

Comments