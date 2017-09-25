Linda Sarsour Calls Travel Ban Against North Korea And Venezuela A ‘Muslim Ban’

Muslim activist Linda Sarsour called President Donald Trump’s new travel ban a “Muslim ban” — despite the fact that the new proclamation now features North Korea and Venezuela, two countries where very few practice Islam.

The White House announced the travel restrictions on Sunday, just as the 90-day travel ban expired. All of the countries featured on the original travel ban list are included on the new list, except for Sudan. In addition to the original countries, North Korea, Venezuela and Chad are now included on the travel restrictions list.

Religion is essentially banned in North Korea, and Muslims only comprise approximately .3 percent of Venezuela’s population. A 2009 estimate concluded that there are roughly 2,000 total Muslims in North Korea while there are an estimated 94,000 in Venezuela, according to the Guardian.

You would think North Koreans are lining up in the droves to come to the US but THEY ARE NOT. Smh. ‍♀️ #NoMuslimBanEver — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 25, 2017

New travel ban aka Muslim Ban 3.0 does not have an expiration date. #NoMuslimBanEver — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 25, 2017

Are you outraged at Trump and wanna send a message: #NoMuslimBanEver? Come to D.C. on 10/10. https://t.co/iq7VxvLO8f pic.twitter.com/iBMQeTcBTT — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 25, 2017

Recently, Sarsour called for Muslims to wage “jihad” against the Trump administration, a comment that she claims was taken out of context.

