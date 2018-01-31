Linda Sarsour Renews Her Jihad Against Trump

Linda Sarsour has renewed and revived her jihad against Trump and her veiled incitement to violence.

Sarsour first states:

“Two days after the executive order, I became the lead plaintiff in Sarsour vs. Donald J. Trump, a lawsuit filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations against the Muslim ban based on Trump’s clear anti-Islam bias during his campaign.”

The temporary ban was against countries of concern to minimize threats to Americans from jihad attacks, violence and cultural practices not fitting for any democracy; but Sarsour teamed up with CAIR to present the ban as a victimization of Muslims. Jihad by immigration is one form of conquest for Islamic supremacists. Trump’s ban stymies that global objective.

