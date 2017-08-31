Linda Sarsour Solicits Donations For Leftist Group Under Pretense of 'Hurricane Relief'

On Monday, leftist icon Linda Sarsour used the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey to funnel money to a leftist political group with no obvious connection to the victims who were traumatized by the hurricane.

The site for Sarsour’s chosen charity [is] the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is a project of the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is supported by the left-wing groups SEIU and MoveOn.org, among other groups. The Texas Organizing Project Education Fund’s parent organization, the Texas Organizing Project, was an organization morphed into by the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), the radical group that was allegedly implicated in voter-registration fraud, vote-rigging, voter intimidation, and vote-for-pay scams.

