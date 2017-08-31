Linda Sarsour Solicits Donations For Leftist Group Under Pretense of 'Hurricane Relief'

Image Credits: Wiki.

On Monday, leftist icon Linda Sarsour used the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey to funnel money to a leftist political group with no obvious connection to the victims who were traumatized by the hurricane.

The site for Sarsour’s chosen charity [is] the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is a project of the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is supported by the left-wing groups SEIU and MoveOn.org, among other groups. The Texas Organizing Project Education Fund’s parent organization, the Texas Organizing Project, was an organization morphed into by the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), the radical group that was allegedly implicated in voter-registration fraud, vote-rigging, voter intimidation, and vote-for-pay scams.

Read more


Related Articles

Sickening: CNN/NYT Call For Gov. Abbott To Resign

Sickening: CNN/NYT Call For Gov. Abbott To Resign

Hot News
Comments
CNN: "It's Important To Politicize Hurricane Harvey"

CNN: “It’s Important To Politicize Hurricane Harvey”

Hot News
Comments

Industry Group to Provide Relief to Gun Dealers in Path of Hurricane Harvey

Hot News
Comments

Left Admits They Cycle Talking Point Lies To Destroy Trump

Hot News
Comments

Nancy Pelosi Denounces Violent ‘Antifa’ Protesters: ‘Unequivocal Condemnation’

Hot News
Comments

Comments