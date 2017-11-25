Linda Tripp Blasts Dems Suddenly Speaking Out Against Bill Clinton

You may have noticed that Democrats are speaking out against former President Bill Clinton’s history of sexual harassment – almost 20 years later. Sen. Kirsten Gillbrand (D-NY), for instance.

While Gillibrand is doing some commendable work to address the increasingly hostile work environment on Capitol Hill, one in which sexual assault victims are loath to report misdeeds, she is guilty of a bit of hypocrisy when it comes to her suddenly condemning President Clinton’s actions.

Clinton should have “resigned” over his relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky, Gillibrand declared last week. Her remarks were not exactly convincing, considering she’s been a longtime ally of the Clintons.

Read more