Lindsey Graham 2.0: NC Sen. Challenges Elizabeth Warren's DNA Results

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) demanded a DNA test after Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) own test revealed she had little to no Native American ancestry.

“I’m going to take a DNA test,” Graham told Fox News on Tuesday. “I’ve been told that my grandmother was part Cherokee… it may just be all talk, but you’re going to find out in a couple of weeks.”

Graham was challenging Warren’s DNA test results released Monday which showed she was between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American.

“I’m taking it and the results are gonna be revealed here,” Graham said. “This is my Trump moment, this is reality TV.”

“I’m dying to know. You know, I didn’t really think much about it, but she’s less than one tenth of one percent. I think I can beat her, I think I can beat her.”

On Monday The Cherokee Nation rejected Warren’s use of a DNA test to determine her tribal ancestry, saying, “Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation.”

Further trolling Warren, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) also claimed Monday his DNA test results showed he is 1/1,032th T-Rex.

Watch: Real Elizabeth Warren DNA Test Results, No Native American

Also: Everyone Needs To Call Lindsey Graham And Thank Him

