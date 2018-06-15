Lindsey Graham: I Don't Give a Sh*t If You Don't Like Me Working With Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lashed out at critics on Friday, saying, “If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit.”

Appearing on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Graham explained his relationship with President Trump and defended his decision to work with him “at a time when he needs allies.”

During the 2016 GOP presidential race, Graham repeatedly clashed with Trump, but says now he trusts and likes the president.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of liberal naysayers, Graham noted, “When I worked with President Obama, and I did, on occasion, I was a hero. Now when I work with President Trump, I’m two-faced. I know how the game’s played and I don’t give a damn.”

Lindsey Graham isn’t the only establishment Republican warming up to Trump as a recent poll shows 68% of Republicans want Trump to run for re-election in 2020.