Lindsey Graham Rips "Loser" Colin Kaepernick: "He's a Racist"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, slammed former NFL Player Colin Kaepernick for labeling the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander behind the deaths of Americans as an American terrorist attack on “black and brown people.”

“He’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said Sunday on Fox News during an interview about the death of Qasem Soleimani.

“He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror.”

Graham also said Kaepernick has “no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region.”

“Your country’s not the problem. It’s the Iranians and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is,” Graham said. “Pretty sad.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the airstrike an “an act of war” that “risks the lives of millions.”

In response, Graham said, “You do not need congressional authorization to defend troops in the field who are in harm’s away. AOC doesn’t know anything about the law of armed conflict, obviously. Every commander in chief has the right to defend our people on the battlefield. It was clear to me that this was a defensive strike — that Mr. Soleimani was planning additional attacks.”



