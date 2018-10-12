Lindsey Graham: "To the Extent That it Matters, I'm Not Gay"

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday quashed rumors of being gay after Chelsea Handler wrote a tweet mocking the single Republican as being closeted, which many critics deemed homophobic.

Ms. Handler faced backlash Thursday after she tweeted: “If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC.”

Conservatives and members of the gay community accused the tweet of being “homophobic,” arguing that Ms. Handler was using sexual orientation as an insult. The comedian, an advocate for women’s and LGBT rights, let the tweet stand and never followed up with further explanation.

