'Lion of London' - Man Fought Armed Jihadists With Bare Hands

Image Credits: @BigSportGB / Twitter.

A football fan was left with shocking injuries after he was stabbed eight times by the London Bridge terrorists as he fought them off with his bare hands to allow fellow drinkers to escape.

Brave Roy Larner launched himself at the trio on Saturday night who he said had run in to the Black & Blue restaurant and bar in Borough Market shouting, ‘This is for Allah’ and ‘Islam, Islam, Islam’.

https://twitter.com/BigSportGB/status/872047374549516289

As staff and customers panicked, the 47-year-old shouted, ‘F**k you, I’m Millwall,’ before trying to punch the attackers, who have been named as Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

