Lisa Page Admits FBI ‘Insurance Policy’ In Place In Case Trump Became President

Disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page went on MSNBC to defend her conduct during the 2016 FBI counterintelligence investigation against President Trump, and in the process confirmed the purpose of their “insurance policy” mentioned in text messages with her lover, FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Host Rachel Maddow asked Page on Tuesday to clarify her text messages with Strzok, specifically what they meant when they discussed an “insurance policy” against Trump.

“I mean, it’s an analogy,” Page said. “First of all, it’s not my texts, so I’m sort of interpreting what I believe he meant back three years ago, but we’re using an analogy. We’re talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood that he’s going to be president or not.”

Lisa Page @NatSecLisa is asked by @maddow to clarify her "insurance policy" and other anti-Trump text messages with Peter Strzok during the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/70DyfAwSxv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2019

“You have to keep in mind, if President Trump doesn’t become president, the national security risk – if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia – plummets. You’re not so worried about what Russia is doing vis-à-vis, a member of his campaign if he’s not president.”

“Because you’re not going to have access to classified information,” Page continued. “You’re not going to have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus. So, the ‘insurance policy’ was an analogy.”

So there you have it.

Since Trump had a chance of becoming president, the Deep Staters felt they had to take drastic measures to ensure that if he did get elected, they would have a plan to remove him.

That’s precisely why the Russia hoax was propagated by the Deep State-media complex for another three years after Trump was sworn in.

That’s why the FISA report laid out by DOJ Inspector General Horowitz found the FBI withheld exculpatory evidence and pushed the debunked Steele dossier to the FISA court, and deployed spies to infiltrate Trump’s presidential campaign.

