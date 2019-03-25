List: 2 Years of Russian Collusion Bombshells

Owen Shroyer breaks down the litany of fake Russia collusion “bombshells” perpetuated by the mainstream media, Democrats, Hollywood, and the Deep State over the last two years. Needless to say, the bogus claims are extensive, outrageous, and some may even be criminal. Tune in to learn more!

The Mueller Report makes it clear President Trump did not “collude” with Russia to influence the 2016 election, but Democrats now claim more investigations are needed.

Alex explains this tactic is moving the goal post but is typical of the left.