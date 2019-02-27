List: 5 Lies Cohen Told Under Oath During Congressional Testimony

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to dish dirt on the president and explain why he previously lied to Congress.

It didn’t take long for Cohen’s numerous falsehoods and untruths to pile up.

Here’s a list of inconsistencies and potential lies told by Cohen:

1. Cohen said Roger Stone told Trump in July he spoke with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about the release of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Assange publicly announced his intention to release Clinton’s emails in June of 2016 (after already releasing a trove in March 2016), shortly after former FBI Director James Comey exonerated Clinton. So even IF Stone made Trump aware of the email dumps, it was already publicly known.

WikiLeaks issued a statement shortly after Cohen’s claim detailing as much.

STATEMENT on Michael Cohen testimony to Congress: WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has never had a telephone call with Roger Stone. WikiLeaks publicly teased its pending publications on Hillary Clinton and published > 30k of her emails on 16 March 2016. https://t.co/XcH75u3kbu — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 27, 2019

2. Cohen denied having a desire to work at the White House after Trump was elected.

In an exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Cohen stated he did not want to work at the White House.

Rep. Jordan: "How long did you work in the White House?" Michael Cohen: "I never worked in the White House." Rep. Jordan: "That’s the point, isn't it?" pic.twitter.com/oc3vcsZ45Q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 27, 2019

But even CNN had to point out his lie, noting it was well-known that Cohen did in fact want to work at the White House, and badly.

CNN Anchors call out Michael Cohen for lying to Congress about "not wanting" a job in the White House. pic.twitter.com/krQK1QhjHB — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 27, 2019

Hahahaha Michael Cohen begged to work at the White House and everyone knows it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2019

3. Cohen admitted to being a foreign agent for Kazakhstan despite failing to register as one.

This violates the Foreign Agents Registrations Act, according to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who then put forward a criminal referral for Cohen.

“I just entered a referral for criminal investigation of Michael Cohen, who violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by illegally lobbying on behalf of foreign entities without registering. Cohen talks about ‘blind loyalty.’ His real blind loyalty? It’s to the almighty dollar.”

I just entered a referral for criminal investigation of Michael Cohen, who violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by illegally lobbying on behalf of foreign entities without registering Cohen talks about "blind loyalty." His real blind loyalty? It's to the almighty dollar. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 27, 2019

4. Cohen told Congress he never defrauded a bank despite pleading guilty to bank fraud.

Michael Cohen pled guilty to making false statements to a financial institution, i.e. bank fraud, yet he just testified that he never defrauded a bank. He literally just lied to Congress again. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 27, 2019

5. Cohen stated that he’s never been to Prague, which contradicts assertions from the infamous Steele Dossier.

Either Cohen is lying, or the Steele Dossier fabricated the claim Cohen traveled to Prague to meet with “Kremlin officials” to discuss payments to whoever “hacked” Hillary Clinton.

BREAKING: Cohen just testified "I've never been to Prague," disputing the Steele dossier and McClatchy stories which claimed Cohen had gone to Prague to hatch hacking plot with Kremlin officials during the 2016 campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 27, 2019

It remains unclear why the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee would want Cohen as their star witness against Trump given his shot credibility for his history of lying to Congress, the IRS, and several financial institutions.

Michael Cohen has: *Lied to Congress

*Lied to the IRS

*Made multiple false statements to multiple financial institutions

*Been disbarred

*Committed tax evasion

*Committed tax fraud And THIS is the best person the Democrats could find to attack @realDonaldTrump? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 27, 2019

