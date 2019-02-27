List: 5 Lies Cohen Told Under Oath During Congressional Testimony

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to dish dirt on the president and explain why he previously lied to Congress.

It didn’t take long for Cohen’s numerous falsehoods and untruths to pile up.

Here’s a list of inconsistencies and potential lies told by Cohen:

1. Cohen said Roger Stone told Trump in July he spoke with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about the release of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Assange publicly announced his intention to release Clinton’s emails in June of 2016 (after already releasing a trove in March 2016), shortly after former FBI Director James Comey exonerated Clinton. So even IF Stone made Trump aware of the email dumps, it was already publicly known.

WikiLeaks issued a statement shortly after Cohen’s claim detailing as much.

2. Cohen denied having a desire to work at the White House after Trump was elected.

In an exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Cohen stated he did not want to work at the White House.

But even CNN had to point out his lie, noting it was well-known that Cohen did in fact want to work at the White House, and badly.

3. Cohen admitted to being a foreign agent for Kazakhstan despite failing to register as one.

This violates the Foreign Agents Registrations Act, according to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who then put forward a criminal referral for Cohen.

“I just entered a referral for criminal investigation of Michael Cohen, who violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by illegally lobbying on behalf of foreign entities without registering. Cohen talks about ‘blind loyalty.’ His real blind loyalty? It’s to the almighty dollar.”

4. Cohen told Congress he never defrauded a bank despite pleading guilty to bank fraud.

5. Cohen stated that he’s never been to Prague, which contradicts assertions from the infamous Steele Dossier.

Either Cohen is lying, or the Steele Dossier fabricated the claim Cohen traveled to Prague to meet with “Kremlin officials” to discuss payments to whoever “hacked” Hillary Clinton.

It remains unclear why the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee would want Cohen as their star witness against Trump given his shot credibility for his history of lying to Congress, the IRS, and several financial institutions.

