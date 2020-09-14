Listen: Chilling Audio of L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Calling for Help After Being Shot

Breitbart News has obtained the audio of the emergency transmission made by one of the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies who was shot and critically wounded while sitting in their patrol car on Saturday evening.

One officer was shot in the face, and the other in the head, according to early reports from LASD officials on Saturday.

According to Bill Melugin of FOX Los Angeles, the female officer was shot in the jaw and still managed to help her partner:

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

