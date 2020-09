The folks over at Revolver.news compiled a list of Kyle Rittenhouse folk songs uploaded to commemorate the “Kenosha Kid” after he shot multiple rioters who were attacking him in Wisconsin last month.

Check out these odes to Kyle and share this link to spread the melodies to your friends and family so they can join the culture war.

